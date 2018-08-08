Analysts Anticipate RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RTI Surgical an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTIX. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

RTI Surgical opened at $4.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.77 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.23%. analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

