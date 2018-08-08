Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of MaxLinear traded down $0.22, reaching $17.68, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 375,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,670. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,253.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 62.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

