Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Computer Task Group’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 207,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.06 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.30%. equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

