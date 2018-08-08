Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “$10.88” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs opened at $10.79 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

