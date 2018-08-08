Analysts Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. Cenovus Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,769,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,677,000 after buying an additional 194,244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,585,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,253,000 after buying an additional 3,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 454,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 230,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy traded down $0.25, reaching $9.75, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 93,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.66. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -750.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.