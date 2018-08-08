Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc (BIIB) to Announce $6.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.04. Biogen posted earnings per share of $6.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $24.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.31 to $25.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $30.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

BIIB opened at $350.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Biogen by 445.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

