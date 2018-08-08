Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 972.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 88.6% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 207,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after buying an additional 377,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

APC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

Anadarko Petroleum opened at $66.70 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

