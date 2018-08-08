Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after buying an additional 2,777,166 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5,171.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,376,025 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $59,123,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1,887.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 976,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 927,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 38.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,760,910 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after buying an additional 762,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum opened at $64.54 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

