Amyris (AMRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

In other news, insider John Melo sold 22,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $147,766.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,281.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

