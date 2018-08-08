AMS AG/ADR (AMSSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ams AG designs, manufactures and sells solutions for consumer electronics and communication device. Its product includes intelligent light sensors, MEMS microphone ICs, NFC solutions, active noise-cancelling ICs and ultra-low power solutions. ams AG is headquartered in Unterpremstätten, Austria. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986. AMS AG/ADR has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

