Amino Technologies Plc (AMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Amino Technologies opened at GBX 178 ($2.30) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Amino Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.87).

Get Amino Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMO shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Amino Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.43) price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Amino Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.