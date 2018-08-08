Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 23,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen opened at $200.40 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

