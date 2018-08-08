Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,552,000 after acquiring an additional 199,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,365,000 after purchasing an additional 661,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,028,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,013 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,299,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,830,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen opened at $197.61 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

