AMG National Trust Bank Invests $767,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,154,000 after buying an additional 15,932,771 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,152,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $232,626,000. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $66.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,365 shares of company stock valued at $25,829,990. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

