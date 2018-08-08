AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $53,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 24,362.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 105,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

AMETEK opened at $77.49 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

