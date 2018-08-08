Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $8.80 Per Share

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 8.80 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s previous special dividend of $0.18.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACSF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

About Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.