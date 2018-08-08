Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post sales of $136.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the highest is $139.10 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $93.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $478.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $484.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $582.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $566.00 million to $606.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.92 million.

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at $918,445.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,244. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

