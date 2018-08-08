American Tower Corp (AMT) Stake Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $75,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $173,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $203,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,010,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 131,529 shares of company stock worth $18,287,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.