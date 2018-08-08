American Superconductor (AMSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,627. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 165,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.