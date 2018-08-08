American Public Education (APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. American Public Education updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.

American Public Education stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,257. The firm has a market cap of $710.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $169,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,388.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $529,488. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APEI shares. BidaskClub lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

