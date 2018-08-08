American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Express by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,119,076,000 after buying an additional 992,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 37.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $3,545,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,145,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express opened at $101.97 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $104.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

