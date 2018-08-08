American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.40. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

