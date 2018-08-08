American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2018 // No Comments

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.40. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Earnings History for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply