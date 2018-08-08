Amedisys (AMED) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.09.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $608,302.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,468,201 shares of company stock worth $182,628,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amedisys by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 148.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

