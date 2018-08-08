Amdocs (DOX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price target on Amdocs and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs opened at $64.31 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Amdocs by 102.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.