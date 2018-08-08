Amber Road (AMBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. Amber Road updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05-0.03) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.19-0.12) EPS.

Amber Road traded up $0.04, hitting $8.79, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,975. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Amber Road has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $10.29.

In related news, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,101,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,800,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,831,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,848 shares of company stock worth $916,219. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

