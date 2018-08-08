Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,847.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $1,880.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at $136,052,024.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $23,314,216 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cascend Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

