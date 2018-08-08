Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 47,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,823.29 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $931.75 and a 12 month high of $1,880.05. The company has a market cap of $889.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,933.51.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock valued at $23,314,216. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

