Amazon.com (AMZN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2,075.00 target price (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,933.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $20.80 on Tuesday, hitting $1,883.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,044. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,880.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $889.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $23,314,216. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.