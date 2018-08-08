Amazon.com (AMZN) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2,075.00 target price (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,933.51.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $20.80 on Tuesday, hitting $1,883.28. The stock had a trading volume of 137,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,044. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $1,880.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $889.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total value of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $23,314,216. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
