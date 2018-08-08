Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,022.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

In related news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,064 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $54,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 4,360 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $179,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,789 shares of company stock worth $1,781,376. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

