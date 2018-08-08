Amalgamated Bank Has $346,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ameris Bancorp opened at $48.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.92 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 2,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at $918,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.