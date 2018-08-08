Amalgamated Bank Has $331,000 Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4,092.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 249,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 243,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 819.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology opened at $36.19 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.56). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 382.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.40%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

