Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 4,418 Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,487,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $30,851,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Paylocity by 46.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 275,364 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 36.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Paylocity by 592.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 170,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 4,971 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $286,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 80,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $4,429,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,072 shares of company stock worth $24,839,094. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 428.13, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.94. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paylocity to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paylocity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

