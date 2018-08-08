Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 3,640 Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $1,219,799.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,879. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 1.02. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

