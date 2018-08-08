Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 123,149.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 481,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 481,515 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $338,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.