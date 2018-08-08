ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 171.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 438,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 48,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,679,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000.

SDOG stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

