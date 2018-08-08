Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIC were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NIC opened at $16.10 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.36 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. NIC’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

