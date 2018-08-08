Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,566 New York Times Co Class A (NYT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times Co Class A by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,845,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times Co Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in New York Times Co Class A by 8,313.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,018,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,831 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Co Class A opened at $24.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. New York Times Co Class A has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. New York Times Co Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other New York Times Co Class A news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 58,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,511,196.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,547,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,064,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,947,653 shares of company stock valued at $141,066,464. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

