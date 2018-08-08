Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $461,000 in Banner Co. (BANR) Stock

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.3% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of Banner opened at $65.03 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.02%. sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

