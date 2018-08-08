Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $443,000 in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stock

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 135.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,984,000 after purchasing an additional 427,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 887.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas opened at $55.41 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

In related news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

