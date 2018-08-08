Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,910,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,384,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 4.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $2,553,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,754 shares of company stock worth $23,845,552 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

HQY stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

