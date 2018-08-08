AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 3,878 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $329,397.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services opened at $93.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $672.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.81. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

