AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 9,100 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $310,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,436.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 12,840 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $445,034.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,676.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,835 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Natus Medical opened at $35.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.58. Natus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

