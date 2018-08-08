Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $149.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $93.88 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

