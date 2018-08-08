Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.37.

MDRX stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 4,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 544.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 113,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 96,244 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,967,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,050,000 after purchasing an additional 252,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

