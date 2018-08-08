Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded down $0.28, hitting $13.57, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 55,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,037. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 77.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 188,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 82,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $576,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 58.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 940,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 205,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

