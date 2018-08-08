Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,649,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in W W Grainger by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of W W Grainger opened at $349.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stephens set a $282.00 price target on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.