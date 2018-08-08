Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $290,000 in Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Michaels Companies opened at $20.39 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

