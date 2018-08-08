Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $219,000 in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stock

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $69,250.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,111.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 price target on Shoe Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

