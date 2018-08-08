Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $320.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.43, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $205.22 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

