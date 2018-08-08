Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €220.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Commerzbank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €207.18 ($240.91).

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz opened at €188.10 ($218.72) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.